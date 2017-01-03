The Shoes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wore in Kate Middleton’s Celebrated Photos

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton’s intimate portraits of her children have earned her an impressive new accolade.

After sharing snaps last year of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, her children with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been named a lifetime honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Princess Charlotte wearing Early Days Mary Jane shoes.

Her pictures were among the first that showcased some of her favorite children’s brands for the royal tots, including Prince George’s Amaia Kids knee socks and Start-Rite shoes; and Princess Charlotte in Early Days Mary Jane shoes.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history,” chief executive Michael Pritchard said. “She is the latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognize her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte together at home

Kate studied art history while in college and has worked in the photography field before — previously taking photos for her parents’ Party Pieces business. She has used the official Kensington Palace Twitter account to unveil her images, many of which were snapped at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

We're delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte

“The Duke and Duchess are very happy to be able to share these important family moments and hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do,” Kensington Palace tweeted in May, along with pictures of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday.

Last year in June, the first photo released of Princess Charlotte and her brother George, was snapped by Kate, too. “We’re delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

Princess Charlotte wearing navy Early Days Mary Jane shoes.



