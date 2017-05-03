Kate Middleton Wears 12-Year-Old Penelope Chilvers Boots to Visit Children’s Farm, Feed Baby Lambs

Kate Middleton fed a baby lamb during a visit to a charity children's farm. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wore her favorite pair of boots — Penelope Chilver’s long tassel style — during a visit to Farms for City Children in Gloucester, England today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who also donned a khaki coat and a pair of go-to Zara jeans, was clearly enjoying mingling with the children and the animals, too. She even fed a baby lamb during her day on the farm.

Kate Middleton with animals at the children’s farm. Rex Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that Middleton chose Chilver’s boots for the occasion — she has worn them many times over the years.

Kate Middleton with children at the farm. REX/Shutterstock

Last spring, on a trip to Bhutan with Prince William, she went for a hike in the style. Middleton also brought them out when she visited a remote island in Canada on a windy and rainy day last fall.

April 2016: Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan. REX Shutterstock.

“The Long Tassel Boot has many refined measurements, as a long boot always should do, and I have not compromised on its beauty.” the designer told FN last year. “It’s a stylized, elongated silhouette with an elegant fit that turns heads. I have been making it since I started. The leather is vegetable dyed calfskin and comes from one of the oldest tanneries in Spain.”