Kate Middleton Is Really Into This Color Combination Right Now

Kate Middleton is never afraid to repeat an outfit, and it turns out she doesn’t mind repeating color combinations, too.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was in Wales to visit MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project, and the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team. For the occasion, she wore a red Paule Ka skirt suit that she first wore in 2012. She paired the look with a black turtleneck, black hosiery and her Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley knee-high boots.
Middleton wore the same boots last week with a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini red blazer and black jeans. (Seeing a red-and-black pattern here?)
Earlier this month, she went with the same color combination for a London Marathon training event with Heads Together, a mental health charity started by Middleton, husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. She wore black leggings with a red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment, and black New Balance sneakers with red accents.
But wait, there’s more. The following day, Middleton wore a favored Luisa Spagnoli red suit and black Gianvito Rossi pumps for an event at Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity.
This year — or this month, at least — Middleton is seeing red. Click through the gallery to see more of her best shoe looks.
Want more?
Designer of Kate Middleton’s Engagement Dress Reveals How ‘Kate Effect’ Hurt Her Brand
Kate Middleton Shines in Colossal Diamonds and Alexander McQueen Dress for BAFTA Red Carpet
Kate Middleton Pairs Oscar de la Renta Outfit With Her Favorite Black Pumps