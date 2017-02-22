Kate Middleton Is Really Into This Color Combination Right Now

Middleton visiting the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team in Wales on Feb. 22. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is never afraid to repeat an outfit, and it turns out she doesn’t mind repeating color combinations, too.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was in Wales to visit MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project, and the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team. For the occasion, she wore a red Paule Ka skirt suit that she first wore in 2012. She paired the look with a black turtleneck, black hosiery and her Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley knee-high boots.

Kate Middleton wearing black Russell & Bromley boots. REX Shutterstock

Middleton wore the same boots last week with a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini red blazer and black jeans. (Seeing a red-and-black pattern here?)

Kate Middleton wearing Russell & Bromley boots as she steps out of a plane at a Royal Air Force base. REX Shutterstock

Earlier this month, she went with the same color combination for a London Marathon training event with Heads Together, a mental health charity started by Middleton, husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. She wore black leggings with a red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment, and black New Balance sneakers with red accents.

But wait, there’s more. The following day, Middleton wore a favored Luisa Spagnoli red suit and black Gianvito Rossi pumps for an event at Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity.

Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

Middleton wearing a Luisa Spagnoli suit that she’s worn several times before and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

This year — or this month, at least — Middleton is seeing red. Click through the gallery to see more of her best shoe looks.

