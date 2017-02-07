Kate Middleton Pairs Oscar de la Renta Outfit With Her Favorite Black Pumps

Kate Middleton wearing an Oscar de la Renta jacket at an event in London on Feb. 6. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is all about bright colors so far in 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Monday night for an event for the royals’ Heads Together charity in London wearing a magenta Oscar de la Renta jacket and skirt. To fight the chilly evening air, Middleton added a pair of sheer black tights and capped off the look with Gianvito Rossi black pumps — a pair she’s been very partial to lately. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Guild of Health Writers event, part of the Anxiety Epidemic conference, which is supported by Heads Together.

Kate Middleton wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and skirt with Gianvito Rossi pumps at an event on Feb. 6. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and skirt with Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Earlier on Monday, Middleton wore a bright red suit by Luisa Spagnoli with her Rossi pumps.

Middleton wearing a Luisa Spagnoli suit that she’s worn several times before and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

So far this year, the duchess has also worn an emerald green suit and a royal blue coat — proof that she seems to be injecting more color into her wardrobe this year.

Middleton visiting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices wearing an emerald green Hobbs skirt suit and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing Rupert Sanderson navy suede Malory pumps. REX Shutterstock

On Sunday, Middleton attended a London Marathon training event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park wearing a pair of New Balance sneakers.

Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

