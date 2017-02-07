Kate Middleton Pairs Oscar de la Renta Outfit With Her Favorite Black Pumps

Kate Middleton is all about bright colors so far in 2017.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Monday night for an event for the royals’ Heads Together charity in London wearing a magenta Oscar de la Renta jacket and skirt. To fight the chilly evening air, Middleton added a pair of sheer black tights and capped off the look with Gianvito Rossi black pumps — a pair she’s been very partial to lately. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Guild of Health Writers event, part of the Anxiety Epidemic conference, which is supported by Heads Together.
Earlier on Monday, Middleton wore a bright red suit by Luisa Spagnoli with her Rossi pumps.
So far this year, the duchess has also worn an emerald green suit and a royal blue coat — proof that she seems to be injecting more color into her wardrobe this year.
On Sunday, Middleton attended a London Marathon training event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park wearing a pair of New Balance sneakers.
