Kate Middleton Wears Prada Pussy Bow Dress & Nude Pumps to Visit Princess Diana Memorial Garden

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’ death, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Kate Middleton are remembering her today with a visit to a garden at Kensington Palace that was created in her memory.

Shielded from the rain with umbrellas, they toured the Sunken Garden, which is inspired by the Princess’ life and image. A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said: “The engagement will allow the princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother.”

For the occasion, Middleton donned a floral pussy bow dress from Prada’s fall ’17 collection paired with simple nude pumps that offset the busy print on her dress. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in navy trousers and brown lace-up shoes.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a Prada dress to visit the Princess Diana memorial garden. REX Shutterstock

While visiting the garden, the princes and Middleton met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana from working there more than 30 years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walks through the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. REX Shutterstock

