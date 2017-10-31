Kate Middleton Rocks the Nike Air VaporMax While Teaching Kids Tennis

Kate Middleton participates in Tennis for Kids. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton showed off her shiny new Nike sneakers — along with her tennis skills — at London’s National Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

In her first solo appearance since she and Prince William announced that they were expecting another child, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the Tennis for Kids tournament, a program encouraging young children to take up the sport.=.

Dressed in a black sports jacket, black tuxedo pants with a white stripe running down the side and shiny white Nike Air VaporMax running shoes, Middleton rocked an effortlessly athletic look as she high-fived and posed for pictures with children who had come to learn tennis from the pros. The Duchess of Cambridge also had a poppy pin attached to the front of her jacket, which people in the UK and some other Commonwealth countries wear to honor those who were killed during the two world wars.

Now pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, Middleton has been an avid tennis player for years.