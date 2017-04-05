Kate Middleton Wore This Exact Outfit a Year Ago

Kate Middleton wearing a Missoni coat in London on April 5. REX Shutterstock

Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge is proving it’s cool to repeat favorite items in your closet.

For a “Service of Hope” at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning, Kate Middleton brought back a gray and black zig-zag Missoni coat that she wore about a year ago for the Somme cemetery commemorations in France.

While Middleton sometimes wears her favorite ensembles in a new way when she repeats a look, this time she wore almost the exact same look. For both occasions she topped off the coat with a black hat and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, this time adding a pair of black tights. She even styled her hair in a similar low chignon bun.

Middleton wearing the same Missoni coat in June 2016 (left) and in April 2017. REX Shutterstock

Middleton attended the service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William and Prince Harry to honor the victims of the recent terror attack in London.

Prince William (far left), Kate Middleton and Prince Harry (right) attend a “Service of Hope” at Westminster Abbey two weeks after terror attack in London. REX Shutterstock

Prince William lays a wreath at Westminster Abbey in honor of the victims of the London terror attack. REX Shutterstock

Middleton paired her Missoni coat with black Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, Middleton’s look was much less demure — she wore a red Marchesa Notte tea-length dress to attend the opening night of the musical “42nd Street” in London. She matched the dress perfectly with her Gianvito Rossi burgundy pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a Marchesa Notte dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

