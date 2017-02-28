Kate Middleton Looked Surprisingly Sparkly in Her Latest Look

Kate Middleton at the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 event at Buckingham Palace on Feb. 27. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton continues to push the royal fashion boundaries this year.

On Monday night, the Duchess of Cambridge looked surprisingly sparkly for U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017, which celebrates the U.K. and India’s cultural ties. Middleton opted for an Erdem shimmery lace dress paired with equally sparkly Oscar de la Renta pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing an Erdem dress and Oscar de la Renta heels at Buckingham Palace. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton’s Oscar de la Renta pumps. REX Shutterstock

Oscar de la Renta lamé pumps. Courtesy of Lyst

There’s good news: while Middleton often wears items that are long sold out, the de la Renta platinum lamé pumps are currently available on Oscardelarenta.com for $690. The Italian-made heels have a scalloped side that makes for an interesting, sculptural silhouette. While the Erdem dress is sold out at most retailers, Spring currently has it on sale for $674, down from the original price of $2,810.

Middleton’s look is a departure from the red-and-black ensembles she’s been favoring lately. Click through the gallery to see more of Middleton’s best looks.

