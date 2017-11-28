Kate Middleton Dishes About Meghan Markle Engagement While Visiting Museum in Gianvito Rossi Heels

Kate Middleton plays with children at the Foundling Museum in London. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is “absolutely thrilled” about the latest royal engagement.

Kate Middleton wears a Kate Spade dress. Rex Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a diamond-print dress from Kate Spade’s Resort collection along with matching burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels and Mulberry Bayswater Suede clutch as she stepped out to visit children at the Foundling Museum in London. As the visit marked her first appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to marry on Nov. 27, Middleton was flooded with reporters asking her to comment on the engagement and upcoming marriage.

The Duchess of Cambridge Rex Shutterstock

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” Middleton said as she entered the museum. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

The Duchess of Cambridge visits The Foundling Museum. Rex Shutterstock

While visiting the children’s charity and art gallery, Middleton learned about the museum’s history and made art projects with some children. Middleton, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, flashed the very early signs of a baby bump in this simple, stylish look. Both Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and the birth of Kate and William’s third child are expected to take place in spring 2018.