How to Get Kate Middleton’s Flawless Nude Legs & Support for High Heels With Her Style Secret Weapon

Kate Middleton in Heidelberg, Germany, on July 20. REX Shutterstock

Something many people might not be aware of is that when Kate Middleton isn’t wearing sandals, the Duchess of Cambridge is often wearing hosiery. If you’re surprised by that, you’re not alone. Her tights are always ultra-sheer, giving the style icon a barely-there look.

The subtle and chic look is one that can be flattering if done right: a flawless complexion around the legs.

Plus, some brands offer extra support with comfort-enhancing materials and grips that could save you some agony for day-long duties in heels. Take a cue from Kate — the Duchess knows best.

Kate Middleton wears Tabitha Simmons Dela Lizard pumps with pantyhose in 2011. REX Shutterstock

To achieve a comparable look, some of her fans have claimed that she wears John Lewis’ Barely There non-slip tights. In 2011, Kate suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction during a Royal Tour of Canada when the gel cushions of her tights maneuvered and were exposed while wearing Tabitha Simmons Dela Lizard pumps. The John Lewis line incorporates gel cushions in a similar way.

Detail of Kate Middleton’s gel cushions on pantyhose. REX Shutterstock

Donna Karan “The Nudes” collection hosiery; $22; nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom

Donna Karan’s “The Nudes” collection is another wise choice, as the range gives the look of bare skin and is available in several complexion-matching styles.

The hose come in four shades and are made of nylon and spandex blends, giving a flawless finish.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting the German Cancer Research Institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REX Shutterstock