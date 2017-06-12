Kate Middleton Visits London Hospital in Fitted Tweed Suit and Manolo Blahnik Heels

Move over, Kim Kardashian West. Kate Middleton can pull off a monochromatic look pretty well, too.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited King’s College Hospital in London on Monday to meet victims of the June 3 terror attack in London, as well as some of the emergency staff members that were working during the incident. King’s College Hospital received 14 of the victims of the attack, many of whom needed treatment for stab wounds.
For the somber occasion, Middleton went with a simple blue tweed jacket and skirt, completed with a pair of Manolo Blahnik Calogera pumps that she’s had in her closet for several years. The navy blue leather pumps feature a low heel and a keyhole cutout on the top of the foot.
Middleton met with hospital executives, emergency staff and trauma ward staff, and she also spoke with hospital members about the psychological treatment patients are receiving there. Middleton, along with Prince Harry and Prince William, are patrons of the Heads Together campaign, which encourages people to talk openly about their mental health struggles. The charity was the London Marathon’s Charity of the Year.
