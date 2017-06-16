Kate Middleton Wears Affordable Closet Staples at London Charity Event

View Slideshow Kate Middleton attended an event on June 16 held by the 1851 Trust, the charity of Britain's America's cup sailing team, Land Rover BAR. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton brought back a pair of J. Crew block heels for an event in London on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the plaid tassel heels with navy buttoned pants that are reportedly from Zara. She topped off the look with a white shirt and white blazer. It was a chic, work-appropriate look that featured heels that are stylish but still look incredibly comfortable.

Middleton visited the 1851 Trust’s Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London. The 1851 Trust is the charity of London’s America’s Cup sailing team, the Land Rover BAR.

Kate Middleton paired her white blazer and blue cropped pants with J. Crew block heels. Splash

Kate Middleton is reportedly wearing Zara pants with her J. Crew heels. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s J. Crew block heels. Splash

Middleton first wore the J. Crew heels during her trip to Canada last fall with Prince William. She wore them with a similar look: black fitted pants and a white top and blazer.

