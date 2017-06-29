Kate Middleton Wears $2,700 Gucci Dress With Pumps She’s Had Since 2011

View Slideshow Kate Middleton waves to onlookers outside the Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has jumped on the Gucci craze.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Gucci wool silk dress featuring the brand’s “Web” striping on the edges and gold button details. Her version of the knee-length, short sleeve dress was done in a black and white tweed, but other currently available versions in red or navy retail for $2,700.

She certainly channeled a Jackie Kennedy or Audrey Hepburn look with her 1950s-inspired outfit including her hair swept up into a half-up look, her red clutch and a pair of her go-to L.K. Bennett pumps. While her dress might be brand new, Middleton is never one to ignore closet classics. She’s been wearing this particular pair of round-toe, block-heel pumps for years.

Kate Middleton paired her Gucci wool dress with L.K. Bennett pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton arrives at the Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Middleton’s L.K. Bennett pumps. REX Shutterstock

Middleton was at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London to open the museum’s new exhibition spaces. The new Exhibition Road Quarter features the world’s first porcelain courtyard, as well as new exhibition spaces. It’s the museum’s largest transformation in 100 years.

Want to see more of Kate Middleton’s best looks? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Looks Very British in This Outfit for the Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton Wears Affordable Closet Staples at London Charity Event

Kate Middleton Helped Double Sales of This Affordable Sneaker