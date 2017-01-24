Kate Middleton Just Wore the Same Color That Ivanka Trump Did During Inauguration Festivities

Middleton visits East Anglia's Children's Hospices in Norfolk, England on Jan. 24. REX Shutterstock

Emerald green seems to be the color of 2017 — at least for some women in the public eye.

Today, Kate Middleton stepped out in a green tweed skirt suit by London label Hobbs, along with her favored pair of Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Norfolk, England, where she met young children from local primary schools before heading inside.

Kate Middleton visiting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices wearing an emerald green Hobbs skirt suit and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Middleton greets a young girl outside East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on Jan. 24. REX Shutterstock

Middleton paired her emerald green Hobbs skirt suit with Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

The duchess seems to be favoring brighter colors and fun prints as she begins her 2017 public engagements. In the past few weeks, she’s worn a floral dress by Erdem and a royal blue coat by Eponine.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen emerald green in the past week. On Thursday, just one day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, his daughter Ivanka wore a custom green dress and waterfall coat by Oscar de la Renta for a pre-inauguration concert in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and coat on Jan. 19. Splash

Ivanka Trump also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for a candlelight dinner the night before inauguration, and a white coat and pants for her father’s swearing-in ceremony the following day.

