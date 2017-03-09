Kate Middleton Re-Wears Michael Kors Coat and Gianvito Rossi Heels

Kate Middleton and Prince William at an Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial and dedication in London. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is feeling blue when it comes to her fashion.

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled a blue Michael Kors coat dress from her closet that, according to the Daily Mail, she’s worn twice before. The occasion was the unveiling and dedication of an Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial in London. She attended with her husband, Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and several other members of the royal family.

She paired the coat with her favored royal blue Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a Michael Kors coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Late last month, Middleton stepped out in a similarly hued Rebecca Taylor skirt suit and the same pumps.

Middleton on Feb. 28 wearing a Rebecca Taylor suit and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

