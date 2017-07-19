Kate Middleton Subtly Matched Her Outfit With Prince George & Princess Charlotte

View Slideshow Kate Middleton arrives with Prince William (L), Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Berlin on July 19. REX Shutterstock

We know celebrities love to embrace mommy-and-me matching outfits — just last week, Jessica Alba and her daughter wore matching Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

But for Kate Middleton, matching with her young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, requires a bit of subtlety. As the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton is held to a certain dress standard, and her children, despite being 2 and 3, must also be dressed up for public appearances.

So when the royal family departed Poland after visiting there on Monday and Tuesday, and headed to Berlin, Middleton showed that she’d found a way to make a quiet matching style statement with her kids. Middleton opted for a Catherine Walker & Co. coat, which she wore over a blue lace dress. She completed the look with her go-to blush nude Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Continuing the shades of blue theme, Prince George (who turns 4 on Saturday), wore a blue button-down shirt, navy blue shorts and his navy Start-rite John lace-up shoes. Princess Charlotte, who received a bouquet of her own when the family arrived in Berlin, wore a blue and white floral dress with blue buckled Mary Janes, similar to the red pair she wore when the family arrived in Poland.

Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Berlin. REX Shutterstock

The duke and duchess were later formally welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Already today they’ve visited the Brandenburg Gate and greeted well-wishers there.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the royal family in Berlin.

