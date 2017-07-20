Kate Middleton Swaps Designer Shoes for Her Favorite $65 Sneakers

View Slideshow Kate Middleton after a boat race in Heidelberg, Germany, on July 20. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has been wearing designer shoes by Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman during the royal family’s trip to Poland and Germany. But on Thursday, she changed into a pair that’s another favorite of hers — and much more accessible for the average shopper.

After wearing a chic summery Jenny Packham dress for several activities earlier in the day, Middleton changed into a blue and white striped top, dark skinny jeans and her go-to white Superga sneakers for a river boat race.

Superga’s Cotu Classic lace-up style is offered in an array of colors and retails for just $65 — a deal worth taking for those who are fans of Middleton’s style. Superga recently told the Daily Mail that sales of that style have doubled since Middleton wore the sneaker several times recently.

“Superga has seen the sales figures for this style double since Kate has been stepping out wearing them repeatedly,” said a Superga spokesman. “As they are Superga’s most popular style, it’s practically impossible to sell out completely, as they have plenty of stock of this particular white trainer.”

Jason Fairclough, head of marketing for GLD Group, which produces Superga shoes, told the Mail, “Each time Kate wears Superga, both our own website and stores see a significant increase in demand.”

We’re guessing this occasion will be no different, given that Middleton is providing major easy summer style inspiration in her breezy top and jeans.

