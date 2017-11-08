Kate Middleton Embraces Fall in the Chicest Way With a Plum Tunic Dress and Comfy Block Heels

Kate Middleton at the annual School Leaders Forum on Nov. 8. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton embraced the colors of the season this morning as she stepped out in London to give a speech at the annual School Leaders Forum, hosted by Place2Be.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, looked effortlessly chic in a plum knit tunic dress by British brand Goat, which she paired with black tights and black suede block-heel pumps. She waved to a crowd of onlookers before she was whisked inside to open a conference that highlighted how schools can better tackle children’s mental health problems.

During her impassioned speech, Middleton touched on the old adage that it takes a village to bring up a child. “As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” she told the audience. “Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we are all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their future lives and thrive.”

The previous evening, Middleton made an appearance in support of the cause, attending a gala held by Kensington Palace to benefit the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, a youth mental health charity. She made a striking statement in an elegant Diane von Furstenberg black lace gown, accessorized with a black satin clutch and a pair of the queen’s glittering diamond pendant earrings. The dress is clearly a favorite of the royal, who first showcased it in 2014 to attend the “Royal Variety Performance.”

But Middleton is not the first celebrity to don the look. As fate would have it, Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, wore the dress — but in a shorter navy version — at a Hollywood event in 2012. Clearly, the two (maybe) future sisters-in-law share a few style tricks.