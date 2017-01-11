Kate Middleton Wears Favorite Rupert Sanderson Pumps for First Appearance of the Year

Kate Middleton visiting the Anna Freud Center in London on Jan. 10. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is starting out 2017 on a very blue note — fashion wise, that is.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance of the year today in London when she visited the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families, which supports youth with mental health issues.

If you’ve ever wondered just how to mix different tones of the same color, take a cue from Middleton’s look. She paired her Eponine royal blue coat with her favored Rupert Sanderson navy blue Malory pumps and her Stuart Weitzman navy suede Muse clutch. While it might seem that royal and navy blues would totally clash, the duchess proves that not to be true.

Kate Middleton wearing Rupert Sanderson navy suede Malory pumps. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson pumps. REX Shutterstock

At the Anna Freud center, Middleton and husband Prince William spoke with a group of mothers who participated in a support program at the facility and also visited with a group of young children.

Before resuming her royal duties today, Middleton celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday.

