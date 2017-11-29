Kate Middleton Spotted Wearing Her Favorite Pair of Country Boots on Gardening Visit to School

Kate Middleton at a London primary school. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has her favorite pair of boots and she’s sticking to them.

While on a visit to the Robin Hood Primary School in London, Middleton wore her favorite pair of brown knee-high country boots. Designed by Penelope Chilvers and decorated with side tassels, the boots have been spotted on Middleton several times in the last year.

The boots were made by British designer Penelope Chilvers. Rex Shutterstock

To complement the outfit, the Duchess of Cambridge also wore black skinny jeans and a classic khaki Barbour jacket that showed off just the slightest baby bump. Currently pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, Middleton led a gardening session with a class of elementary schoolchildren in southwest London.

In 2017, Middleton was photographed in an identical pair of boots on an official visit to Bhutan and also while visiting a London farm together with Prince William.

During a hike in Bhutan in 2016, Middleton wore Penelope Chilvers boots. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Middleton said that she was “absolutely thrilled” about the news that her brother-in-law Prince Harry is planning to marry American actress Meghan Markle in the coming spring. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, which will take fifth place in line for the British throne, is also due in spring 2018.