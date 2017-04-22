Kate Middleton Wore This Very Girly, Ruffled Look By Temperley London With Pumps

Kate Middleton, left, and Prince William, appear on BBC Radio 1. Courtesy of Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton was a vision in white today for an appearance on BBC Radio 1 with Prince William in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed a Temperley London blouse that featured a ruffled mock neck with black trousers and matching pumps. The British label’s “Cypre Pointelle Frill” top is designed with tiered ruffles and flared cuff, and retails for $550.

Alongside Prince William, the pair chatted about their mental health awareness initiatives, and support of on-air personality Adele Roberts, who will run in the London Marathon to benefit Heads Together, a mental health services organization.

William said his work with the charity has been “eye opening.”

“This issue of mental health is really brimming under the surface of public consciousness,” he said.

Middleton added that she wants to highlight the “power of a simple conversation” and how it affects mental health.

The Duke & Duchess have just got time to pre-record the @BBCR1 official chart show rundown with @gregjames – which you can listen to later. pic.twitter.com/Qzr4Jl1alo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2017

William looked sharp in lace-up boots and a dark blue suit.

Taking to Instagram, radio host Roberts joked that a shoe with a heel would’ve been an apt choice for a boost of height, as she’s seen dwarfed by William and Kate.

“That’ll teach me not to wear my heels,” she quipped. “What an amazing day.”



