How To Shop 10 Pairs of Shoes That Kate Middleton Loves

Kate Middleton’s shoe style is just as fabulous as you would think. On most occasions, the Duchess of Cambridge often goes for her favorite simple classic pointed-toe pump style, but every now and then, she jazzes up her footwear fashion.
At the launch of the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 reception, the royal beauty wore Cinderella-esque pumps by Oscar de la Renta. With their scalloped sides, a slightly raised back and a glistening platinum lamé finish, the heels are drool-worthy.
Oscar de la Renta Platinum Lamé Cabrina Pumps, $690; oscardelarenta.com
While on safari with Prince Williams, Middleton slips into a pair of taupe and white boat shoes from Sebago.
Sebago “Bala” Taupe/White Boat Shoes, $85; sebago.com
At the London Marathon training day, Middleton laced up these exclusive New Balance x Sweaty Betty mesh printed sneakers.
New Balance x SB Exclusive Sneakers, $145; sweatybetty.com
While paying a visit to the Cub Scout Pack in Kings Lynn to celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Duchess of Cambridge sported these Spanish-made Really Wild suede boots.
Really Wild Spanish Boots in Chocolate Suede, $388.46; reallywildclothing.com
To shop more of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles, click through the gallery.