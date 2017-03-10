How To Shop 10 Pairs of Shoes That Kate Middleton Loves

By / 2 hours ago
Kate Middleton fashion style View Slideshow
Kate Middleton visiting the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team in Wales on Feb. 22.
REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton’s shoe style is just as fabulous as you would think. On most occasions, the Duchess of Cambridge often goes for her favorite simple classic pointed-toe pump style, but every now and then, she jazzes up her footwear fashion.

At the launch of the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 reception, the royal beauty wore Cinderella-esque pumps by Oscar de la Renta. With their scalloped sides, a slightly raised back and a glistening platinum lamé finish, the heels are drool-worthy.

kate middleton oscar de la rentaKate Middleton steps out in Oscar de la Renta Platinum Lamé Cabrina pumps. REX Shutterstock/brand.

Oscar de la Renta Platinum Lamé Cabrina Pumps, $690; oscardelarenta.com

While on safari with Prince Williams, Middleton slips into a pair of taupe and white boat shoes from Sebago.

sebago boat shoes kate middletonKate Middleton wearing Sebago ‘Bala’ boat shoes while on safari at Kaziranga National Park. REX Shutterstock/brand.

Sebago “Bala” Taupe/White Boat Shoes, $85; sebago.com

At the London Marathon training day, Middleton laced up these exclusive New Balance x Sweaty Betty mesh printed sneakers.

new balanceKate Middleton wears New Balance sneakers while training for the London Marathon. REX Shutterstock/Sweaty Betty.

New Balance x SB Exclusive Sneakers, $145; sweatybetty.com

While paying a visit to the Cub Scout Pack in Kings Lynn to celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Duchess of Cambridge sported these Spanish-made Really Wild suede boots.

really wildKate Middleton wears brown boots from Really Wild. REX Shutterstock/brand.

Really Wild Spanish Boots in Chocolate Suede, $388.46; reallywildclothing.com

To shop more of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles, click through the gallery.

