Kate Middleton Steps Out in Erdem and Tod’s Pumps

Kate Middleton was spotted in Tod’s pumps again, this time while out in London on Tuesday. She was headed to a press launch for Heads Together, a mental health campaign founded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Middleton paired her fringe-and-buckle loafer heels in a burgundy hue with a floral Erdem dress.
This isn’t the first time that Middleton has been spotted in the style. In December, she attended a church service on Christmas Day and donned the pumps.
In September, while in Canada, Middleton wore the heels again, paired with a bold red peacoat.
The Tod’s shoes retail for about $265. Have a favorite look that Middleton paired with her Tod’s shoes? Tell us @Footwearnews.
