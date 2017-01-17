Kate Middleton Steps Out in Erdem and Tod’s Pumps

Kate Middleton in Erdem and Tod's
The Duchess of Cambridge at a Heads Together press launch in London.
Kate Middleton was spotted in Tod’s pumps again, this time while out in London on Tuesday. She was headed to a press launch for Heads Together, a mental health campaign founded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton paired her fringe-and-buckle loafer heels in a burgundy hue with a floral Erdem dress.

This isn’t the first time that Middleton has been spotted in the style. In December, she attended a church service on Christmas Day and donned the pumps.

Princess Charlotte plants a candy cane in the ground after Christmas Day church services. Princess Charlotte plants a candy cane in the ground after Christmas Day church services.

In September, while in Canada, Middleton wore the heels again, paired with a bold red peacoat.

Kate Middleton StyleDuring their 2016 visit to Canada, Middleton wore Tod’s loafer heels. REX Shutterstock

The Tod’s shoes retail for about $265. Have a favorite look that Middleton paired with her Tod’s shoes? Tell us @Footwearnews.

