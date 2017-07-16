Kate Middleton, Eddie Redmayne, Stan Smith and More Celebs at the Wimbledon Men’s Finals

View Slideshow Kate Middleton and Prince William watch the men's finals from the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 16. REX Shutterstock

Today at the men’s Wimbledon finals, celebrities gathered to watch champion Roger Federer beat Croatian Marin Cilic. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Eddie Redmayne, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant and more showed up for the match at the SW19 Championships.

Front and center were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are avid tennis fans. For the men’s finals, Middleton, 35, donned a white floral-embellished dress that landed just above her knee, while the prince looked dapper in a classic suit for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge walks to her seat wearing a white floral-embellished dress. REX Shutterstock

The royal couple looked to be having a lovely time at the championships — laughing and joking with each other, as well as the people around them.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Wimbledon men’s finals on July 16. Stan Smith is also in attendance. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Eddie Redmayne stopped to have a chat prior to the match. Both actors looked cool in crisp suits at Centre Court. Tennis legend Stan Smith, who took home FN’s first-ever shoe of the year award in 2014, sat right behind the royals.

Bradley Cooper and Eddie Redmayne in conversation at the men’s finals. REX Shutterstock

For more celebs at the 2017 Wimbledon men’s finals, check out the gallery.

