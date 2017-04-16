Kate Middleton’s Easter Pumps Were Perfect to Curtsey to Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton celebrated Easter with the Royal family in her go-to pumps by L.K. Bennett and another familiar piece from her wardrobe, a bespoke Catherine Walker coat.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the Fern nude heels style alongside her husband, Prince William, as they made their way to a holiday church service at Windsor Castle in the U.K.
Featuring a pointed-toe profile and a 4-inch heel, he versatile trench nude leather pumps retail for $345 on Lkbennett.com.
She completed the look with a satin hat and large pearl earrings; her hair was styled in a chignon with a chic hat perched on top.
During the Royal tour of Canada last year, Middleton wore the same coat and pumps on her final day.
The Duchess curtsied for Queen Elizabeth, who had on a pastel green-blue coat over a floral-print dress teamed with sensible black pumps that had a short heel.
For more than 50 years, the monarch’s choice of footwear has been bespoke loafers by London shoemaker Anello & Davide. Her go-to style features a chunky 2.25-inch heel with a raised insole. Some of her go-to shoe designs include loafers with horsebit ornaments.
Princess Eugenie wore a trench coat-dress and her sister, Princess Beatrice, had on an embroidered white dress.
Click through the gallery to see more photos.
Want More?
These Kate Middleton-Approved Insoles Hit Bloomingdale’s Sept. 10
Kate Middleton’s Favored Monsoon Espadrille Wedges Are On Sale
Kate Middleton Steps Out In Gianvito Rossi Pumps
Kate Middleton Wears L.K. Bennett From Head To Toe
Royal Flashback: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 Trip To Canada