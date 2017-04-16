Kate Middleton’s Easter Pumps Were Perfect to Curtsey to Queen Elizabeth II

View Slideshow Kate Middleton and Prince William at the British Royal Family's Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton celebrated Easter with the Royal family in her go-to pumps by L.K. Bennett and another familiar piece from her wardrobe, a bespoke Catherine Walker coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the Fern nude heels style alongside her husband, Prince William, as they made their way to a holiday church service at Windsor Castle in the U.K.

Kate Middleton wears L.K. Bennett pumps at the British Royal Family’s Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle. REX Shutterstock.

Featuring a pointed-toe profile and a 4-inch heel, he versatile trench nude leather pumps retail for $345 on Lkbennett.com.

She completed the look with a satin hat and large pearl earrings; her hair was styled in a chignon with a chic hat perched on top.

During the Royal tour of Canada last year, Middleton wore the same coat and pumps on her final day.

L-R: Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Kate Middleton, Prince William at the British Royal Family’s Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle. REX Shutterstock.

The Duchess curtsied for Queen Elizabeth, who had on a pastel green-blue coat over a floral-print dress teamed with sensible black pumps that had a short heel.

For more than 50 years, the monarch’s choice of footwear has been bespoke loafers by London shoemaker Anello & Davide. Her go-to style features a chunky 2.25-inch heel with a raised insole. Some of her go-to shoe designs include loafers with horsebit ornaments.

Queen Elizabeth wears black pumps with patent leather panels at the British Royal Family’s Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle. REX Shutterstock.

Princess Eugenie wore a trench coat-dress and her sister, Princess Beatrice, had on an embroidered white dress.

Click through the gallery to see more photos.

