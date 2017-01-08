Kate Middleton’s Bargain Heels in Royal Family Christmas Card Photo Are $23

From left to right: Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William attend a children's party while on an official royal tour of Canada. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William’s family Christmas card has arrived fashionably late — but as the saying goes: Better late than never.

For their holiday greeting card, which was released online Friday by Us Weekly, the couple sent out a candid photo with their son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, from a party during an official royal tour of Canada last year.

The picture snapped by Getty photographer Chris Jackson captured a heartwarming moment at a children’s party for military families at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. With their mouths agape, the royal tots appear to be in awe watching a balloon artist in action.

For an event that included a petting zoo, puppet show and plenty of activities, the Duchess made a wise choice in one of her favorite brands for long days on her feet. Middleton donned wedge heels by Monsoon for the festivities. Her versatile Monsoon Fleur espadrilles feature an almond-shaped toe and gripped soles that add comfort.

The price tag is already a deal at $79, but they’re now on sale in the coral color for $23.70 on the brand’s website. Bargain-hunters eager to stock up on versatile, chic styles for summer could take advantage by shopping early.

Kate Middleton wears Monsoon wedges. REX Shutterstock.

Monsoon Fleur espadrilles; $23.70; us.monsoon.co.uk. Courtesy of Monsoon.

The fashionista teamed the footwear with a cream See By Chloé knit dress.

Meanwhile, her mini-me Charlotte had on Mary Janes, and George had on a pair of Papouelli Barnie leather loafers in navy blue.

It was one of many events and chic moments for Middleton during the eight-day visit, which concluded with the Duchess changing her shoes three times on the last day.