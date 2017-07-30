Kate Middleton’s Favorite Affordable Shoes

View Slideshow Kate Middleton in Heidelberg, Germany, on July 20. REX Shutterstock

We already know Kate Middleton has loyal fans of her style around the world.

While many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s best fashion moments are hardly achievable or accessible for the rest of us, some of the most-worn pieces in her closet are actually affordable — and many of them are shoes.

Recently, a spokesperson for sneaker brand Superga told Daily Mail that sales of its Cotu Classic sneaker have doubled since the duchess recently wore the sneakers in white several times. The best part? They’re only $65, making them a sound purchase if you’re looking to add a classic pair of kicks to your wardrobe. Plus, the duchess nearly always styles them with skinny jeans and a simple top — items you probably already have in your closet.

Kate Middleton in Heidelberg, Germany wearing a striped top, jeans and Superga sneakers. REX Shutterstock

When she needs to wear performance sneakers, Middleton has looked to Adidas and New Balance. The pairs she’s worn in the last several months have been relatively affordable, ringing in at $80 and $116, respectively.

Another favorite casual shoe for the duchess is her Sebago moccasins, which proved to be a trusty choice during the royals’ trip to India and Bhutan in 2016. Middleton’s Monsoon taupe espadrille wedges have been sold out for a while so they’re not available for purchase, but they’ve continued to be a key item in her summer wardrobe.

Click through the gallery to shop some of Middleton’s favorite affordable shoe styles, and to see more of her favorite sold-out styles.

