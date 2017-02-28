Kate Middleton Wears Head-to-Toe Blue in London

After a month of being partial to red-and-black outfits, Kate Middleton is adding some other colors into the mix.
Today, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ronald McDonald House Evelina in London wearing a blue tweed Rebecca Taylor suit paired with her favorite royal blue Gianvito Rossi pumps. Middleton visited with families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children are being treated for serious illnesses.
Middleton’s Rebecca Taylor suit is sold out, but her classic pumps are available online at retailers, including Net-a-Porter, for $675.
On Monday, the duchess was dressed up in an Erdem metallic lace dress and lamé Oscar de la Renta pumps for an event at Buckingham Palace celebrating the U.K. and India’s cultural ties.
