Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pastel and Heels She Hasn’t Worn in a While

Kate Middleton on a visit to Luxembourg on May 11. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has a trusty collection of nude pumps that she rotates for public appearances, but on Thursday she brought out a pair we haven’t seen her wear in some time.

On a royal visit to Luxembourg, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a powder blue Emilia Wickstead coat with L.K. Bennett’s Fern pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing an Emilia Wickstead coat, L.K. Bennett pumps and an Etui Bags woven clutch. REX Shutterstock

Middleton was in Luxembourg — sans husband Prince William — to commemorate the 1867 Treaty of London and is attending several events celebrating the cultural ties between the U.K. and Luxembourg (a very small European country surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany).

Middleton met Luxembourg’s Grand Duchess Stephanie, who accompanied her to the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art to see an exhibit from British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Darren Almond. Stephanie looked striking in her outfit as well, opting for a bright red wrap coat with ruffle detail and camel-colored suede pumps.

Kate Middleton met Luxembourg’s Grand Duchess Stephanie, who accompanied her to see a modern art exhibit. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s pumps are currently available online and retail for $345. They feature a leather upper and 4-inch heel.

L.K. Bennett pump, $345; lkbennett.com

Kate Middleton visited Luxembourg on Thursday where she visited several museums and met with the royal family there. REX Shutterstock

Middleton also went to a cycling-themed festival ahead of this summer’s Tour de France, which passes through Luxembourg. Also on the agenda is a visit to the Luxembourg City Museum and a reception with Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria-Teresa of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace.

On Saturday back in London, Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry will host a tea party at Buckingham Palace to honor the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. The following weekend, the Middleton family will celebrate the wedding of Kate’s younger sister Pippa, who is set to marry fiancé James Matthews on May 20.

