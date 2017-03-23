Kate Middleton Channels the 1960s With Her Latest Look

Kate Middleton is going a bit retro with her latest look.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to give a speech at Best Beginnings, a U.K. mental health charity for children, wearing a red and white checked top and matching skirt by Eponine. The London-based label creates silhouettes inspired by the 1950s and ’60s and also offers bespoke looks for clients.
Clearly, Middleton is ready for spring, breaking away from the darker-hued outfits she wore last week in Paris and opting for brighter colors. We already know she’s been partial to red this year, having worn the color several times for appearances.
She completed the outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude suede heels that she’s worn many times before.
Middleton was at Best Beginnings to learn about its new film series aimed at bringing awareness to maternal mental health. The appearance comes just one day after a terror attack in London.
