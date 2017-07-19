Kate Middleton Looks So On-Trend in This Outfit

kate middleton style red dress berlin View Slideshow
Kate Middleton and Prince William toasted Queen Elizabeth II's birthday at a garden party in Berlin on July 19.
Is this Kate Middleton’s most on-trend look yet?

Arguably, yes. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an Alexander McQueen red off-the-shoulder, tea-length dress at a garden party in Berlin honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday. First, off-the-shoulder dresses and tops are a major trend this season, and it’s exciting to see the duchess embrace a trend that shows a bit more skin than usual. The duchess continues to look to Alexander McQueen for classic yet on-trends items for her public appearances.

She finished the look with the same pair of Prada scalloped sandals she wore last week, but this time opted for a beige pair of the $820 sandals. Perhaps most surprising of all, she chose a pair of red dangly earrings that are certainly not a typical choice for Middleton.

kate middleton style red dress berlin Kate Middleton at a garden party in Berlin wearing a red off-the-shoulder dress with Prada sandals. Splash
kate middleton style red dress berlin A closer look at Middleton’s Prada sandals. Splash

Prada sandal, $850; netaporter.com

This is just the latest in a series of looks the duchess has worn that seem to point to a more daring, modern fashion direction. During the royal family’s trip to Poland earlier this week, Middleton wore an Erdem floral top and matching skirt with Stuart Weitzman block-heel sandals and a sculptural dress by a Polish designer.

At Wimbledon, she wore a dotted Dolce & Gabbana dress, and we’ve also seen her recently in a plunging Marchesa lace gown and a mod Gucci dress.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the royals’ Berlin trip.

