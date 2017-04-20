Kate Middleton Kept Her Shoes Simple When She Wore This Bright Red Armani Suit

Middleton with prince William (left) and Prince Harry at the opening of Global Academy in support of the Heads Together charity on April 20. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton turned heads in a bright red, fitted Armani suit on Thursday, so she opted to keep her footwear simple.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and brother-in-law Prince Harry, attended the opening of the Global Academy, a new school in London that builds mental health wellness classes into its curriculum. The three young royals are patrons of Heads Together, a charity that supports mental health groups and centers around the U.K. The three got a tour of the school and got to test out its broadcast stations inside.

Middleton stood out in the Armani suit, which she wore with one of her favorite pairs of shoes: Rupert Sanderson’s nude Malory pumps, which she most recently wore for Easter Sunday services with the royal family.

Middleton with Prince Harry (center) and Prince William. Middleton is wearing an Armani jacket and skirt with Rupert Sanderson pumps. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson pumps. REX Shutterstock

Rupert Sanderson pumps, $675; rupertsanderson.com

On Wednesday, Middleton greeted a group of visitors at Kensington Palace who are running in this weekend’s London Marathon on behalf of Heads Together. She wore casual skinny jeans, a simple striped top and a pair of $65 Superga white sneakers.

The Duchess of Cambridge greeted runners taking part in the London Marathon with the charity Heads Together. REX Shutterstock

