Kate Middleton Found Shoes That Perfectly Match Her Marchesa Dress

Kate Middleton arrives at the mustical "42nd Street" in London on April 4. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is no stranger to coordinating her shoes with her dress, and Tuesday night she nailed it again.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the opening night of the musical “42nd Street” in London wearing a Marchesa Notte textured tulle tea-length gown in a deep red color. She completed the look with Oscar de la Renta earrings and Gianvito Rossi heels in the same hue.

Kate Middleton wearing a Marchesa Notte dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi pumps, $675; mytheresa.com

Middleton’s dress is available on Net-a-Porter for $1,195.

The musical tells the story of a young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home to pursue a career on Broadway. The show is helping to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices; Middleton has been a royal patron of the charity since 2012.

The duchess has been relying on her Gianvito Rossi pumps in an array of colors lately, but last week she wore a surprisingly high pair of strappy gold sandals unlike any pair we’ve seen her wear before.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Portrait Gala in London. REX Shutterstock

March 2017: Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Middleton’s best shoe looks.

Want more?

8 Stylish Royal Women (Besides Kate Middleton) That You Should Know

Kate Middleton Wore Her Highest Heels Ever at the Portrait Gala in London

Kate Middleton Channels the 1960s With Her Latest Look