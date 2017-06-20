How Kate Hudson Does Summer Airport Style in These On-Sale Sandals

Kate Hudson REX Shutterstock

Kate Hudson has fully transitioned her wardrobe for summertime in the city. The actress was seen in New York on Monday afternoon in an airy ensemble.

Kate Hudson spotted in NYC wearing Aquatalia sandals. Splash

She paired a striped, ruffled romper with Aquatalia sandals for the outing.

The popular shoes are currently out of stock on the brand’s website, but they are available in limited sizes on Nordstrom Rack for more than half off. Originally $450, the flatforms are detailed with a suede leather double band and with a stacked leather and rubber sole.

Shop the shoe look below.

Aquatalia Heather suede platform sandals, $199.97; nordstromrack.com

Hudson also carried Christian Louboutin’s Paloma handbag with leopard print and spike detailing.

This morning, she was seen with the same Louboutin bag as she was spotted at JFK Airport leaving NYC in a comfortable travel outfit. Hudson donned a pair of the easy-wear Adidas pool slides in red with jeans and a leopard shirt that matched her go-to bag.

