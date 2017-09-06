Kate Hudson Wears 5-Inch Tall Super Platforms Out With Boyfriend

Kate Hudson in Santa Monica. Splash News

Dressing to impress may be hard enough, but Kate Hudson really had her hands full on her latest night out. Over Labor Day weekend, the actress was spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and reported boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Luckily, there didn’t seem to be any pressure and everything appeared to be pretty casual that evening. Hudson channeled beachy, West Coast attire and wore a laid-back white tee, distressed jeans and a tan sun hat. She literally elevated her look with a pair of sand-colored Stella McCartney platform shoes, which currently retail for the hefty price of $900. Her 5-inch kicks made quite the statement and really took her outfit to the next level.

With fall right around the corner, we wonder if these platforms will transition into her cold-weather wardrobe. We guess we’ll have to wait to find out, but we’re crossing our fingers that they do.

Kate Hudson in Santa Monica. Splash News

Stella McCartney Elyse platform shoes, $900; farfetch.com

