Karlie Kloss Tries on ‘Kinky Boots’ With Todrick Hall

Model Karlie Kloss (left) with Todrick Hall of "Kinky Boots." Instagram

Last month, Taylor Swift got to hang out backstage at the Broadway show “Kinky Boots” in New York.

Now the latest celeb to get a peek backstage is Swift’s friend Karlie Kloss. But the model got to do more than just meet the actors in the show — she got to try on the “Kinky Boots” herself. Kloss and show star Todrick Hall posed for a photo onstage wearing the production’s famous red thigh-high boots.

Kinky Booties 👠👠 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

While the lace-up boots do seem pretty difficult to put on, Hall told FN in December that he’s able to get them on in 20-30 seconds with the help of costume designer Gregg Barnes. All the boots in the show are custom, and Hall even made sure that once his time in the show is up in March, he’ll get to keep his boots.

Todrick Hall (third from left) and the “Kinky Boots” cast. Courtesy of Kinky Boots.

Lucky for Kloss, it seems Hall is willing share — even if just for a photo.

Want more?

This Is How Todrick Hall Struts in His Bright Red ‘Kinky Boots’ on Broadway

‘Kinky Boots’ Celebrates 1,000th Performance With Shoe Contest

Karlie Kloss Talks Fitness Goals and Training Tips