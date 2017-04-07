Karlie Kloss Took Off Her Nearly 5-Inch Christian Louboutin Pumps to Accept Her DVF Award

Karlie Kloss received the Inspiration Award at the 2017 DVF Awards on Thursday, and the supermodel did not want to be uncomfortable to accept the honor.
When she took to the stage at the awards held at the United Nations, she removed her nearly 5-inch Christian Louboutin silver pumps to give her speech. At more than 6 feet tall, she doesn’t exactly need the height anyway. On Sunday at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Paris Jackson did the same thing. The 19-year-old ditched her Sophia Webster sandals when she was onstage.
Kloss was honored for her charitable work including her Kode With Klossy computer coding camps that encourage young girls to enter careers in science. She also partnered with Momofuku Milk Bar on a line of cookies that benefits FEED and the CFDA and sales from the cookies have provided more than a million meals to those in need.
Other honorees included Dr. Jane Goodall, Cuban journalist Yoani Sánchez and children’s rights and immigration expert Baljeet Sandhu. Celebrities including Kate Bosworth, Allison Williams, Cynthia Erivo and Iskra Lawrence were all in attendance.
