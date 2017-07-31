Karlie Kloss’ Strappy Sandals Took Girl’s Night Out to a New Level

Karlie Kloss at Nice Guy club in West Hollywood. Splash News

Karlie Kloss took a page out of Rihanna‘s playbook this weekend for her girl’s night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday. The supermodel donned a metallic spaghetti strapped midi-dress, similar to the one Rihanna wore to the after party for the London premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

To tie her look together, the Adidas by Stella McCartney model sported strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals that completely elevated her ensemble. Though her shoes are currently available, and on sale, in a metallic that matched her dress perfectly online, the star opted for the black version to tone things down. If you’re looking for something that will step up your game next time you hit the town with your squad, add Kloss’ shoes to your cart and go.

Gianvito Rossi Folie metallic leather ankle-wrap sandals, $572.50; saksfifthavenue.com

Kloss, 24, became the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney last year for the brand’s fall/winter 2016 campaign. “Karlie is a true adidas by Stella McCartney woman. She has that unique energy that drives others whether she is in front of the camera or challenging herself in the gym or on the track, all the while expressing her own personal style,” said McCartney.