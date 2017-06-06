Models Wore These Two Classic Shoe Silhouettes at the CFDA Awards

View Slideshow (L-R) Models Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah and Imaan Hammam at the CFDA Awards. REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to red carpet style, top models tend to steal the show. The scene was no different at last night’s CFDA Awards, presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. As expected, “it” models including Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid, whose look completely contrasted sister Gigi Hadid’s, dressed to impress, but among their array of looks were a couple of similarities. The model gang all donned one of two types of classic shoe silhouettes: sleek boots versus strappy sandals.

The Boot Brigade:

Adwoa Aboah, Karlie Kloss and Alek Wek all sported chic, pointed-toe boots on the red carpet. Aboah wore a contemporary western look from Coach’s Fall 2017 runway show paired with metallic shoes. The gold ombre boots gave off just enough shine to elevate her gingham checked dress and studded leather jacket.

Adwoa Aboah wearing a Coach Fall 2017 runway look with metallic boots. REX/Shutterstock

Kloss went the minimalist route in her black zip ankle boots paired with DVF’s Lala Bodysuit and the label’s fitted leather pencil skirt. She completed the sophisticated look with diamond flash earrings and an elliptical pearl ear cuff by Lynn Ban and a black Judith Leiber clutch.

Karlie Kloss was chic in DVF and black booties. REX/Shutterstock

Contrarily, while Wek’s style featured a black dress, her look was all but minimal. She wore a strapless sweetheart neckline gown by Balenciaga that featured an asymmetrical hemline and an oversized bow front and center. This was paired with the label’s signature Knife over-the-knee spandex boots in neon green.

Alek Wek wears a full Balenciaga look, including over-the-knee sock boots. REX/Shutterstock

The Sandal Starlets:

On the flip side of the bold boot story were the models that adorned delicate strappy sandals, including Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Joan Smalls. Hadid’s hot-pink minidress by Off-White was a showstopper and she finished off her mod attire with black and clear heels.

Bella Hadid wearing Off-White at the CFDA Awards REX/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls made an elegant entrance in a Michael Kors asymmetrical black cutout dress featuring a thigh-high slit. Her Grecian goddess vibe was rounded out by metallic gold accessories and sandals by Kors.

Joan Smalls in an elegant Michael Kors look. REX/Shutterstock

Hammam’s ultramodern Canadian tuxedo by Adam Selman was a hit. Accompanied by the designer himself, Hammam shut down the red carpet in a dark washed denim-on-denim look featuring embroidered red roses and a navy blue tulle train. Her selection of pairing the denim with a Christian Louboutin clutch and cherry red stiletto sandals gave the typically casual fabrication a polished finish.

Imaan Hammam stuns in Adam Selman denim and red sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

CFDA Awards 2017 Red-Carpet Style

Bella and Gigi Hadid Wore Totally Opposite Looks at the CFDA Awards

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Style