Vice President Pence’s Wife Karen Chose Very Affordable and Walkable Inauguration Boots — And Now They’re On Sale

Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen (far right), wears Impo boots ($69.90) on Inauguration Day. REX Shutterstock.

Standing in powder blue heels and a matching coat, it’s hard to turn an eye away from first lady Melania Trump.

But she wasn’t the only high profile wife who made a sleek style statement on Inauguration Day, when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, opted for a very affordable and walkable pair of boots from Impo footwear that retail for $105, but are currently on sale for $69.90 on Impo.com.

The California-based brand’s Oriel platform boots feature 3.25-inch covered heel, faux suede stretch material and a metallic ornament on the side. She teamed the shoes with a black coat over a print dress.

Impo footwear’s “Oriel” boots; $69.90; Impo.com. Courtesy of Impo.

Speaking to Footwear News, Impo’s vice president of marketing and global production, Jim Maloney, said the shoe is one of the label’s most popular styles.

“We were very excited to see Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, wearing our Oriel platform boot at the inauguration,” Maloney shared. “We were not aware that she is a fan of the Impo brand but she definitely has a good eye for fashion because she picked one of our best selling styles of the season.”