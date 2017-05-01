Kanye West Reportedly Not Attending Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Kanye West will not be attending Monday night’s Met Gala, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

The outlet says it has confirmed that the rapper and designer will not appear on the red carpet with wife Kim Kardashian West. West has attended the annual gala since 2009, before he and Kardashian West were together. Kardashian West made her Met Gala debut just four years ago, in 2013, about a year before the two tied the knot in May 2014.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian making their 2013 Met Gala debut. REX Shutterstock

According to “ET,” West is back in Los Angeles with the couple’s children, North and Saint. A source told “ET,” “He’s just tending to the family right now and taking time off from public events.” Last fall, West canceled the remaining stops on his tour after being admitted to the hospital for reported exhaustion. That came just a month after Kardashian West was robbed during Paris Fashion Week.

Despite the fact that her husband will not be attending, Kardashian West will likely have plenty of family members there. In 2016, her mom, Kris Jenner, attended, as well as half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have not yet attended the Met Gala, and there’s no indication that they will this year.

