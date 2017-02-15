The Most Memorable Moments From Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Shows

View Slideshow Yeezy Season 3 REX Shutterstock

For Kanye West, a fashion show is about more than just clothes.

With West’s handful of job titles — father, husband, rapper, entrepreneur, aspiring politician — it’s no surprise that the international icon creates quite the spectacle at his Yeezy runway shows. His label has become a household name since its partnership launch with Adidas in 2015. As the fifth Yeezy collection is set to be unveiled today at New York Fashion Week, we’ve rounded up some of the most significant moments from past seasons.

Yeezy’s front row is always one to watch. At the Season 1 show, Beyoncé and Jay Z sat alongside Kim Kardashian West and Anna Wintour.

Yeezy Season 1 REX Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, normally a front-row notable at fashion shows, was part of the army of models at Yeezy Season 1.

Yeezy Season 1 REX Shutterstock

Fast forward to Season 3 where West opened the show to the public at Madison Square Garden. The Yeezy models were initially hidden underneath a large brown tarp before the covering was peeled back to expose dozens of models wearing the collection. Even Naomi Campbell made an appearance in the show. West also simultaneously debuted his highly anticipated “The Life of Pablo” album.

Yeezy Season 3 REX Shutterstock

Yeezy Season 3 REX Shutterstock

Naturally, the Kardashian empire entered as the crème de la crème of the arena, all in mostly white palettes.

Yeezy Season 3 REX Shutterstock

Likely the most controversial show of all was Yeezy Season 4. West had an open casting call for the show, which was held on Roosevelt Island in New York. A heat wave brought sweltering temperatures to the event, which began over an hour and a half late. Many models broke their stances and opted to sit down on the grass, and others struggled to walk on the runway.

Yeezy Season 4 REX Shutterstock

Shoe statements were certainly made on the Yeezy Season 4 runway. Clear thigh-high boots were introduced and luckily remained in tact — except for one pair that lost a heel and caused a model to stumble during the final walk.

Yeezy Season 4 FN Staff.

West clearly honored the “run” in “runway” when he chose to jog a fast-paced lap around his Roosevelt Island catwalk.

Yeezy Season 4 REX Shutterstock

But amid the distressing conditions, the ultimate #squadgoals were still reached in true Yeezy manner.

Yeezy Season 4 REX Shutterstock

To see all of the most memorable moments from past Kanye West fashion shows, click through the gallery below.