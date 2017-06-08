Kanye West Turns 40 With Bahamas Bash — And Kim Kardashian Celebrates With Smiling Nike Photo

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. Courtesy of Instagram

Kanye West celebrates his 40th birthday today, and his wife Kim Kardashian West was among the chorus of well wishes on social media.



“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you,” the social media queen wrote today on Instagram.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Walking hand-in-hand, West is seen flashing a huge smile while clad in denim and a pair of Nike Air Flight ’89 sneakers.

His milestone bash kicked off on Wednesday with a destination party in the Bahamas. Kardashian West shared a photo on Instagram with their children, daughter North, and son, Saint, along for the celebration.

In the picture, Saint has on the couple’s collaborative Adidas Calabasas sweatpants.

Last year in September, Kardashian West announced the joint project on Snapchat, highlighting children’s apparel from the range that incorporated Adidas branding and “Calabasas” — the exclusive California community that the Kardashians and other stars call home. “Look at how cute all of this kids’ stuff is — Kanye and I have an exciting project coming up soon,” she said while showcasing T-shirts and hoodies.

❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers dropped in March and were re-released on June 4.

Though Kardashian West has stayed mostly off of social media during West’s birthday celebrations, she did share a few photos of herself indulging in tequila during the getaway.