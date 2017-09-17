Kaia Gerber Is Fashion’s Newest Street Style Star

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber, in a logo'd jacket, during New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber made her runway debut for Calvin Klein this season — and she’s been killing it.

Off the runway, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford has proved herself as a street style star, stepping out in edgy looks that push the envelope.

Her first look of fashion week? A racing jacket, cropped T-shirt and leather skinny jeans, teamed with shiny black Calvin Klein booties with a low heel.

Kaia Gerber wears a logo’d jacket, skinny leather pants and shiny black booties on Sept. 6 in New York City. Rex Shutterstock

With ‘Pepsi’ — a brand her mother did commercials for — emblazoned on her jacket, Gerber leaned into the comparisons while also exuding modernity with her sleek pants and booties.

Lately, Gerber has been using Bella Hadid’s stylist, Elizabeth Sulcer, and the comparisons between the two’s wardrobes are aplenty.

For one, both models stepped out in Ruslan Baginskiy caps during New York Fashion Week, adding a stylish twist to their Sulcer-styled looks.

(L-R) Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, both in look styled by Elizabeth Sulcer. Rex Shutterstock

Gerber went edgy with her outfit, wearing heavy Altuzzura boots in a look that threw back to the ’90s.

Now in London — where she has already walked the runway for Burberry, one of the hottest tickets in town — Gerber looks to build on her street style credentials, the way models such as Kendall Jenner and Hadid have.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kaia Gerber’s street style.

Want more?

Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia & More Celebs Hit Book Launch at NYFW

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Burberry

Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW