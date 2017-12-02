Kaia Gerber Shows Off Cool Street Style in Adidas Alexander Wang Sneakers

Kaia Gerber in New York.

Kaia Gerber is “just a girl.” Well, at least that’s what her shirt says.

The supermodel stepped out with friends in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday wearing a cropped tank featuring the title of the famous 1995 No Doubt song co-written by Gwen Stefani.

Pairing the top with high-rise Proenza Schouler camo pants, the 16-year-old pulled the look together with Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang AW BBall Lo sneakers.

The black slip-on kicks — which are 20 percent off at Farfetch — are crafted with premium calf suede with an almond toe silhouette and a tubular lace cage.

As an extra touch, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber accessorized the ensemble with her go-to Alexander Wang leather fanny pack.

