A Look At Justin Timberlake’s Classy Shoe Style

View Slideshow Justin Timberlake REX Shutterstock.

Justin Timberlake kicked off 2017 with a bang. The singer, who turns 36 today, received his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song with “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from the soundtrack of the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls.”

He released the track back in May 2016 with a dance-heavy music video after he and fellow co-star Anna Kendrick had been spotted all over the Cannes Film Festival in France to promote the movie.

Justin Timberlake in Christian Louboutin shoes at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Since then, Timberlake has continued to make appearances for the film — recently winning the 2017 People’s Choice awards for Favorite Song and Favorite Male Artist.

Justin Timberlake in suede boots at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Timberlake’s style ranges from sneakers to designer dress shoes, depending on the occasion. On the athletic side, the entertainer often wears Adidas. He’s been spotted in the popular NMD trainers, as well as the iconic Stan Smith shoes.

Justin Timberlake in Adidas NMD sneakers at a “Trolls” event with Anna Kendrick. REX Shutterstock.

Justin Timberlake and the classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at the premiere of “Trolls.” REX Shutterstock.

When it comes to more elegant affairs, Timberlake is fan of Christian Louboutin. Earlier this month, he was spotted in the red-bottomed shoes at the Golden Globe Awards, wearing the label’s Greggo black patent leather lace-up dress shoe.

Justin Timberlake at the 2016 Golden Globes wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more styles from Timberlake, and stay tuned for more updates from the singer as he is expected to appear at the 2017 Academy Awards.

