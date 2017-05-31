Justin Bieber Did Athleisure Meets Cowboy Style — And It Was Pretty Weird

Justin Bieber performing in Santiago, Chile in March. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to Justin Bieber to surprise us with his style.

The 23-year-old pop star was spotted in New York on Wednesday wearing a very curious ensemble. He wore a shiny pullover sweatshirt by Fear of God, white shorts, white leggings that had “Bieber” down the leg and a pair of Adidas sneakers. He capped off the look with a cowboy hat — an unexpected accessory for Bieber. He carried a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s in his hand.

We’re not totally sure what Bieber’s look is all about, but he certainly marches to the beat of his own drum when it comes to fashion. He’s been recently spotted wearing items from his Purpose Tour merchandise collection.

On Tuesday, he announced that he’ll be one of the musical artists participating in Ariana Grande’s tribute concert that will raise money for the families of victims of the terror attack at Grande’s Manchester, England, concert on May 22. The concert, to be held on June 4, will feature Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and more.

