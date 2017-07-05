Justin Bieber Wore Blue Nike Sneakers for the 4th of July

Justin Bieber performing in France on June 24. REX Shutterstock

Justin Bieber may be a favorite in his native Canada, but the singer will always have a special place in the hearts of U.S. fans. It appears he returned the favor as he sported some good-old American patriotism with his latest look over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Although he was actually in Australia, Bieber was spotted wearing a coordinating all-black outfit from his Purpose Tour line with a vibrant pair of blue Nike sneakers. He may have been missing the red and white, but what’s the Fourth without blue? The star opted for the popular Air VaporMax in glacier blue — which you can purchase online for under $200 — to celebrate the special day.

Up next, he is headed back to the States for his Purpose Tour, so perhaps he’ll keep the spirit going in honor of his shows throughout the U.S.

Nike Air VaporMax sneakers, $190; ruvilla.com

