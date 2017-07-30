Justin Bieber Steps Out In Yeezys Amid Paparazzi Drama & Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber performing in Santiago, Chile in March. REX Shutterstock

Following the cancellation of his “Purpose” tour and after hitting a paparazzi photographer with his car this week, Justin Bieber seemed to be in good spirits leaving Nobu on Saturday, July 29.

The 23-year-old donned a black t-shirt and bright yellow tour shorts, paired with Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2s while hitting up the popular Malibu sushi eatery for the second time this week.

Justin Bieber spotted leaving Nobu on Saturday July 29. Splash

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was announced that Bieber would be canceling the remainder of his tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” said a statement on Bieber’s official Facebook page. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over [the] last 18 months.”

Justin Bieber wearing Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers in Malibu. Splash

After being on the road for two years, the “Sorry” singer told TMZ in Malibu on July 24 that he plans on “just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

Justin Bieber in Malibu on Saturday, July 29. Splash

