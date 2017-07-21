Julianne Hough Gets Married in Romantic Marchesa Wedding Dress & Sky-High Nude Heels

Julianne Hough walked down the aisle in style when she said “I do” to NHL star Brooks Laich.
Clad in head-to-toe Marchesa, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge tied the knot on July 8 in Idaho with two customized gowns and the label’s peep-toe Mattie heels for the wedding ceremony.
The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage! I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you. To get an inside look check out the link below! Much love to you all! ❤️ J+B 👰🤵 http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/
Hough had on a bespoke ivory silk radzmir wedding gown that featured a dropped waist with full skirt and a strapless sweet heart neckline. She completed the look with Marchesa’s nude Mattie shoe that had elegant, feminine details such as criss-cross straps; a platform; and lace around the upper with pearl, crystal and bead embellishments.
For the reception, Hough wore a custom Marchesa ivory Chantilly lace with a scallop edge V-neck bodysuit that incorporated scattered floral and pearl embroidery on a tulle skirt. She accessorized with a separate embroidered tulle caplet with trickling pearls.
Marchesa also designed two different blush dresses for the bridesmaids and a gown for the mother of the bride.
Sharing wedding day photos on Instagram, Hough praised her new husband.
In April, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig showcased bridal looks with a modern message, including laser-cut crisscross heels, a brand signature since they debuted shoes for spring 2016.
Hough and Laich enjoyed a honeymoon in Frégate Island, Seychelles.
Speaking to People, Hough said the wedding was “perfection.”
“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough shared. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”
