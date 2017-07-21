Julianne Hough Gets Married in Romantic Marchesa Wedding Dress & Sky-High Nude Heels

Julianne Hough, wedding dress
Julianne Hough.
REX Shutterstock

Julianne Hough walked down the aisle in style when she said “I do” to NHL star Brooks Laich.

Clad in head-to-toe Marchesa, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge tied the knot on July 8 in Idaho with two customized gowns and the label’s peep-toe Mattie heels for the wedding ceremony.

The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage! I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you. To get an inside look check out the link below! Much love to you all! ❤️ J+B 👰🤵 http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/

marchesa, wedding gown, bridal, julianne hough Marchesa’s sketch of Julianne Hough’s custom wedding ceremony gown. Courtesy of Marchesa

Hough had on a bespoke ivory silk radzmir wedding gown that featured a dropped waist with full skirt and a strapless sweet heart neckline. She completed the look with Marchesa’s nude Mattie shoe that had elegant, feminine details such as criss-cross straps; a platform; and lace around the upper with pearl, crystal and bead embellishments.

For the reception, Hough wore a custom Marchesa ivory Chantilly lace with a scallop edge V-neck bodysuit that incorporated scattered floral and pearl embroidery on a tulle skirt. She accessorized with a separate embroidered tulle caplet with trickling pearls.

Julianne Hough, wedding, marchesa, shoes, mattie Julianne Hough wore Marchesa’s Mattie shoes on her wedding day. Courtesy of Marchesa

Marchesa also designed two different blush dresses for the bridesmaids and a gown for the mother of the bride.

Sharing wedding day photos on Instagram, Hough praised her new husband.

marchesa, wedding gown, bridal, julianne hough Marchesa’s sketch of Julianne Hough’s wedding reception gown. Courtesy of Marchesa

We gone ✌🏼✈️ #honeymoon 🍯🌙

“I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!” Hough wrote. “It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you.”

In April, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig showcased bridal looks with a modern message, including laser-cut crisscross heels, a brand signature since they debuted shoes for spring 2016.

Hough and Laich enjoyed a honeymoon in Frégate Island, Seychelles.

Speaking to People, Hough said the wedding was “perfection.”

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough shared. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

marchesa, wedding gown, bridal, julianne hough, bridesmaids Custom Marchesa Notte blush plunging V-neck dress for bridesmaids. Courtesy of Marchesa
marchesa, wedding gown, bridal, julianne hough, bridesmaids Custom Marchesa Notte blush strapless tulle gown for bridesmaids. Courtesy of Marchesa
marchesa, wedding gown, bridal, julianne hough, mother Marchesa’s sketch for the mother of the bride’s look at Julianne Hough’s wedding. Courtesy of Marchesa

